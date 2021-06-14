FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,329 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after purchasing an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $341.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

