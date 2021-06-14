FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

