FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,246 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $247.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.