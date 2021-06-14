FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,993 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 155.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.51 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.63. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

