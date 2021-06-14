FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

FINV opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.04.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

