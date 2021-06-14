Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,169.07

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $109,169.07 and approximately $36.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.50 or 0.00013692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.32 or 0.00732254 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 163.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,837 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

