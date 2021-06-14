Firo Price Tops $7.33 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Firo has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $7.33 or 0.00018103 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,490.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.78 or 0.06388592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00443562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.10 or 0.01575917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00145568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.71 or 0.00695743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00428353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,973,693 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

