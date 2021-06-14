First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 354,147 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. comprises 3.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

