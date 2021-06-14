First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

