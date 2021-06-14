First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $48,546,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $22,389,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,320,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,731,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Jaws Acquisition by 163.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 496,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWS opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

