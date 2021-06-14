First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,237,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV opened at $178.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $182.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

In other news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,491 shares of company stock worth $26,154,564. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

