First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 60.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $930,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,812,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 38,581 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $190.77 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

