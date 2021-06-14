First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $382,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.31. 6,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,351. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

