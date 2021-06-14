First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.57. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $75.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

