First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of MDIV opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

