First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RFEM opened at $75.78 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $78.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

