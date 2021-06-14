FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.82

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.82 and last traded at $83.82, with a volume of 4153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

