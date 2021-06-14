Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $686,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 49,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,367. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

