Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Cap of $81.85 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $81.85 million and $20.30 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00163473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.01039421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,789.80 or 0.99788427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.