Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 65,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,967,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

