Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 148.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.