Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 679.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRSK stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,483. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $32.02.

