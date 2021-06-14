FortKnoxster Achieves Market Cap of $8.73 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $321,862.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00061003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00783144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00083049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.76 or 0.07872818 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

