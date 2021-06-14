Foundry Partners LLC Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CUBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,486. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

