Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 291,542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of ChannelAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $333,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM opened at $24.47 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.