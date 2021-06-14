Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $23,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $61.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

