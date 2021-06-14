Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.93 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $624,808.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00167540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00184301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.09 or 0.01030855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,316.92 or 0.99645382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

