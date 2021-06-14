Frax Share (FXS) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00005213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00061832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00174523 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00186235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.17 or 0.01065983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,126.16 or 1.00131948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,108,667 coins and its circulating supply is 14,626,414 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

