Freicoin Price Reaches $0.0130 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $744,941.12 and $203.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 156.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars.

