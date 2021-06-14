Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FHLB remained flat at $$11.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Friendly Hills Bank has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

