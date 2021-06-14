Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

