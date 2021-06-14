Front Street Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 12.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Cognex worth $66,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

