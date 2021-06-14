Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,257 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

