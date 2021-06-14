Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,503 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 3.2% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

