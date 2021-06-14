Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 3,030 at Credit Suisse Group

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,750 ($48.99) to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV stock traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,400 ($31.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,862.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a PE ratio of 53.57. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.