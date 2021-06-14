Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDEV. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Developments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,355 ($43.83).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £912.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,862.20. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

