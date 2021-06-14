Function X Tops 1-Day Volume of $308,252.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $135.18 million and approximately $308,252.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.93 or 0.99729783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00032373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063500 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,935,077 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.