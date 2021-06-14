FY2022 Earnings Forecast for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 981.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 299,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth $7,222,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.