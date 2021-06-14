G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

