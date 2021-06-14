Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

GLPI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. 499,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

