Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVF. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,387. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

