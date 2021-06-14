Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 183,657 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 183,657 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.7% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $299,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $3,243,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 282,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

