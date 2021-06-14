Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 3,447 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 588.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 62.9% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.61. 153,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. The company has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

