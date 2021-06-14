GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) vs. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Critical Contrast

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and CareDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareDx $192.19 million 24.51 -$18.71 million ($0.40) -226.25

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareDx.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A CareDx -6.14% -4.25% -3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeneLink and CareDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A CareDx 0 1 5 1 3.00

CareDx has a consensus price target of $78.43, indicating a potential downside of 13.34%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareDx is more favorable than GeneLink.

Risk & Volatility

GeneLink has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareDx beats GeneLink on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; Olerup SBT, a product range for sequence-based typing of HLA alleles; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing at a low to intermediate resolution for samples that uses real-time polymerase chain reaction methodology; and TruSight HLA, a next generation sequencing (NGS) based high resolution typing solution. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Ottr, a transplant patient tracking software; and XynQAPI transplant quality tracking and waitlist management solutions, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. CareDx, Inc. has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development and commercialization rights to NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize KidneyCare iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

