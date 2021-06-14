General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

GE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 157,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,967,602. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

