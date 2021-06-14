General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,293,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,841 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 158,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 48.1% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $60.61. The stock had a trading volume of 318,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

