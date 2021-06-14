Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.38

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $923.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.24.
In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
