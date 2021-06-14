Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.38

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.38 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $923.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

