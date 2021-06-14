GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $716.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

GFL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 400,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,949. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after buying an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,849,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

