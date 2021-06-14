Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.14. 12,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $94.84.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.