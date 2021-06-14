Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GLBE traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. 19,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,768. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

